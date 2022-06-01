- Advertisement -

Delay and Afia Schwar’s current beef keeps getting worse as the days go by because their allies gave now taken over the whole feud.

Nana Tornado and Diamond Appiah have forcibly pushed themselves into the beef and are currently soiling their reputations on the internet.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah joins Afia Schwar to dirty Delay

Earlier yesterday, Diamond Appiah took to the internet to throw shots at Delay in a series of posts on her socials.

In one of her numerous shades, she rebuked Delay for being a worthless loudmouth on the internet because looking at how she carries herself, she should have owned her own radio station by now and not working for Chairman Wontumi.

READ ALSO: “I will never hate a barren woman” – Afia Schwar replies Delay’s insults

She also alleged that Delay takes pills just to look young to deceive men because she’s in dire need of marriage.

Following these insults on Delay, Nana Tornado has also decided to destroy Diamond Appiah in his own possible way.

According to Nana Tornado in a trending video, Diamond Appiah should shut up because Afia Schwar’s fame rests on Delay’s lap because without her – There won’t have been any Afia Schwar.

READ ALSO: Nana Tornado breaks silence on Delay and Afia Schwar’s ongoing beef

He slammed Diamond Appiah for mocking Delay’s childlessness by asking her if she also has a child of her own.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afia Schwar is currently leading the beef because she mercilessly dealt with Delay two days ago and the TV show host/ Radio presenter is yet to reply to her diss.