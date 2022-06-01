- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado who was once an ally of broth Afia Schwar and Delay has reacted to the ongoing vicious beef between his two former bestfriends.

For the past three days, Afia Schwar and Delay have been dirting themselves on the internet.

After Delay described Afia Schwar as a very silly person full of raging hatred inside her heart.

Afia Schwar fired back in a more damaging way by mocking Delay as a barren woman who has woefully failed in life.

Alot of social media users have called on Nana Tornado to intervene before things escalate and turn bloody in the process.

Replying to the netizens who are calling on him to talk to Delay and Afia Schwar, Nana Tornado has categorically stated that he has nothing to say or do about the ongoing beef.

According to Nana Tornado, both Delay and Afia Schwar are very evil and wicked and he’s somehow happy that they are now fighting.

Nana Tornado also recounted how Delay refused to pay him after working for her for close to 7 years.

The socialite emphasised that he holds no form of loyalty to both Delay and Afia Schwar hence social media users should allow him to enjoy his peace.

Afia Schwar has threatened to dirty him if he refuses to mind his business and poke his nose into her affairs.