Mzbel’s bestie, Nana Tornado has added his voice to the brewing beef between Abeiku Santana and the songstress.

Abeiku Santana and Mzbel’s feud started after he described the female vocalist as an old musician who doesn’t merit a collaboration with any of the young acts.

Abeiku Santana didn’t hide his disgust for Mzbel after an upcoming artiste who performs under the stage name Chief One disclosed that it will be a dream come true for him to feature Mzbel on a song.

Abeiku who appeared disappointed about the guy’s choice asked; ” a Former Artiste?”. Chief One knowing what he wants, revealed the rationale behind his choice.

Nana Tornado who doesn’t spare anyone who crosses his path and that of Mzbel has shared a video on social media seriously insulting the veteran radio presenter.

According to fearless Nana Tornado, Abeiku Santana is a very stupid man who doesn’t deserve the accolades Ghanaians rain him.

Odii Torna additionally quizzed Abeiku Santana on the criteria he used to categorize Mzbel as a former artiste.

Rubbing more pepper on Abeiku Santana, Nana Tornado alleged that Delay passionately warned him to be careful of his shady dealings because he’s an evil person.

