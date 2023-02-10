Afia Schwar’s known arch-rival, Nana Tornado, has reacted to the Queen of GH Comedy’s trending marriage which took over social media by surprise late yesterday.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar’s marriage is fake and shouldn’t be tolerated.

In an Instagram post, Nana Tornado claimed that Afia Schwar just like many known female celebrities is a serial lair and this is not the first time she has lied on the internet to trend.

As we all know, most female celebrities lie on the internet lie about acquiring houses and cars but in real life, they have nothing to their names.

In accordance with his cryptic post, Afia Schwar hasn’t married and wants Ghanaians to believe that she’s off the market just to trend and gain engagements on her social media pages.

Commenting on the wedding, Nana Tornado rushed to his Instagram page to expose Afia Schwar’s fake life which has grown heavy wings.

Nana Tornado wrote;

FAKE HAS BECOME SOO ACCEPTABLE THAT, PEOPLE GET OFFENDED WHEN YOU KEEP IT REAL. PEOPLE SHOULD JUST ? STOP LYING ? The TRUTH Just Killed Me

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has alleged in an Instagram post that her husband is a chief.

This followed after some social media users earlier dropped the gist on Instagram.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in a stylish and expensive Kente dress, Afia Schwar, Afia Schwar confirmed the report in the caption she attached to the clip which is #Nanayere.

