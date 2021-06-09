- Advertisement -

Within 24 hours after receiving an unqualified apology from MzBel over circumstances that led to their fallout, actor Nana Tornado has forgiven the singer.

MzBel had taken to social media to plead with Nana Tornado for offending him, admitting that she was careless and has now realized her mistake.

Responding to the musician’s repentant note, Nana Tornado revealed how he cherishes their friendship and “would rather walk with MzBel in the dark than alone in the light”.

“Ayemi. My Supi ekome . Tsui. Omg..It’s an insane world but in it, there is one Sanity, the Loyalty of Tsui. Sometimes Laughter gives us distance. It allows us to step back from an event, deal with it and then move on. But trust me, Life was also meant for good friends and great adventures like You,” he captioned a photo of MzBel which he shared on his Instagram page.

“Our friendship is when we know all about each other and stiiiiiiiiiil ? and have fun. .I would rather walk with @mzbeldaily l in the dark, than alone in the light , Tsui Ekome. Will catch up soon and discuss!! “Who let the dog out.. “

MzBel, in her apology, begged Nana Tornado to overlook what she did and give their friendship another chance to flourish.

Her post read: “My brother @kingnanatonardo1 I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister, if u leave me who will be my Supi? Who will i gossip in Ga with, who will ROAR for me when they’re coming after me? Tell me who will make me laugh?

“Please I was careless, give me another chance. Ei my Pastries whose mum will make them, who will love me like u love me?

“I’m sorry ok? Kaashimi Tsakemomi ???.”