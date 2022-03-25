- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has mercilessly descended on Diamond Appiah after she joined forces with Afia Schwar to insult and ridicule Coded of 4X4 fame.

Earlier yesterday, Afia Schwar described Coded as a big fool on live radio during an interview with Abeiku Santana over the controversial “Dada Damoase” cliche.

Pepper mouth Afia Schwar used all sorts of derogatory words on Coded who is known to be very humble and hardly engages in any form of beefs with his colleagues in the industry.

After Schwwar’s gross display of foolishness on live radio, Diamond Appiah also took to her Insta-story in some now-deleted posts to also insults and hit hard at Coded who has now become their latest enemy.

It is at the back of these needless and pointless attacks on Coded that has forced Nana Tornado to indirectly jump on the singer’s defence.

In a video that has been spotted on IG, hypercritic and knocker Nana Tornado didn’t spare Diamond Appiah at all.

He mocked her for being childless but all her associates have kids and always bragging about her invincible wealth that doesn’t exist.

We are yet to witness another bloodshed beef between these noisemakers who parade themselves as celebrities.