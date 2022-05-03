type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleNana Tornado opens keys as he exposes how Afia Schwa rented her...
Lifestyle

Nana Tornado opens keys as he exposes how Afia Schwa rented her Spintex apartment

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Tornado talking
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger’s former best friend, Nana Tornado has disclosed how the controversial comedienne vacated her old house to her Spintex apartment.

Nana Tornado claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger is too broke to afford such an apartment, hence solicited funds from friends.

He revealed that Fadda Dickson, Nhyiraba Kojo, Fella Makafui, Medikal and Tracey Boakye contributed money to enable Afia Schwar rent her Spintex apartment.

Nana Tornado refuted Afia Schwar’s claim that the Spintex apartment belongs to her, and also explained that it is a rented house.

He also alleged that Fella Makafui and Medikal have disassociated themselves from Afia Schwar because she tried to destroy their marriage.

ALSO READ: Netherlands airport: Afia Schwar denied boarding plane for being drunk

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

This comes after it was reported that Afia Schwar was denied access to a plane in the Netherlands being intoxicated.

However, Afia Schwar denied the reports and added that a person with a business class ticket cannot be thrown out of the plane.

Nana Tornado, in reacting to this, advised Afia Schwarzenegger to stop bragging and stop deceiving Ghanaians that she is wealthy.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News