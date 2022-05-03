- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger’s former best friend, Nana Tornado has disclosed how the controversial comedienne vacated her old house to her Spintex apartment.

Nana Tornado claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger is too broke to afford such an apartment, hence solicited funds from friends.

He revealed that Fadda Dickson, Nhyiraba Kojo, Fella Makafui, Medikal and Tracey Boakye contributed money to enable Afia Schwar rent her Spintex apartment.

Nana Tornado refuted Afia Schwar’s claim that the Spintex apartment belongs to her, and also explained that it is a rented house.

He also alleged that Fella Makafui and Medikal have disassociated themselves from Afia Schwar because she tried to destroy their marriage.



This comes after it was reported that Afia Schwar was denied access to a plane in the Netherlands being intoxicated.

However, Afia Schwar denied the reports and added that a person with a business class ticket cannot be thrown out of the plane.

Nana Tornado, in reacting to this, advised Afia Schwarzenegger to stop bragging and stop deceiving Ghanaians that she is wealthy.