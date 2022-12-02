- Advertisement -

Personalities in rivalry with Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, also known as Afia Schwarzenegger, have taken to the internet to news of her conviction.

The controversial Ghanaian media personality has been handed down a GH¢60,000 fine and a 10-day jail term by a High Court in Tema on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This is for defamatory remarks she made against Ghanaian politician and businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well known as Chairman Wontumi, alleging he had sex with her.

As we all know, Afia Schwar has made so many enemies in the entertainment industry following her feud with persons who were once in her close circle and those afar.

And Nana Tornado is part of her enemies who were busy waiting for the perfect moment for her to be on her knees and plead for mercy.

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwar’s enemies have had the last laugh because prior to this incident, the comedienne usually bragged that no one can win a fight or case with her either on the internet or in court.

A video that has been spotted on Nana Tornado’s IG pages captures him in a joyous mood as he narrated what actually happened at the High Court in Tema on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Happy Nana Tornado rejoiced over the fact that Afia Schwar has finally met her meter and has been silenced for a good course.

Because she’s currently not in the country, the court has issued a bench warrant for her arrest. She is to spend 10 days in prison when arrested.

Watch the video below to know more…

