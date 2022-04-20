- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has finally replied Afia Schwar‘s insults on his family and innocent mother after he accused her son James Heerdegen of being gay.

In this fresh reply, pepper mouth Nana Tornado revealed that Afia tried stealing the phone of her friend Afrakoma’s husband at Holiday Inn Hotel.

Nana Tornado additionally stated that during the search, the phone was found inside Afia Schwar’s vayjay after she had earlier denied not seeing the phone.

Apart from stealing phones from her best friend’s husband, Afia Schwar also once stormed a jewellery shop to steal a necklace.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Tornado and Afia Schwar are friends turned sworn enemies. The main reason behind their sudden intense hate and dislike towards each other is yet to be known.