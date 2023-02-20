type here...
Nana Tonardo shares cute photos of his daughter on social media for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
Alot of Ghanaians may have not seen or heard that socialite and anti-Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tonardo has a child.

Nana Tonardo aka Odii Tonardo, Nana Changi gear has stormed social media with cute photos of his beautiful lookalike daughter.

In the photo, both Tonardo and his daughter rocked stylish spectacles. Tonardo was in a suit and the daughter donned a simple dress.

The photos shared have confirmed Nana Tonardo’s claims that he’s not gay as most Ghanaians have tagged him to be.

Take a look at the photos below:

    Source:GHPAGE

