GhPageEntertainmentNana Tornado slams Afia Schwar over 'fake' friendship with Tracey Boakye
Entertainment

Nana Tornado slams Afia Schwar over ‘fake’ friendship with Tracey Boakye

By Kweku Derrick
Popularly actor Nana Tonardo has chided Afia Schwarzenegger after the self-acclaimed queen of comedy threw subtle shade at him over his recent feud with singer MzBel.

Tonardo, real name Emil Woode, and Afia Schwarzenegger were once very good friends in the entertainment industry.

However, the relationship turned sour following an unresolved dispute between the two.

Tornado, after cutting ties with Afia Schwarzenegger, move to become very good friends with MzBel but it appears their friendship has also hit the rocks.

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, sighted by GHPage.com, Tornado refused to comment about his friendship with MzBel that saw Afia teasing him.

Instead, Tornado slammed Afia Schwarzenegger for being hypocritical. He alleged that the latter doesn’t like Tracey Boakye but she is cool with her because of money.

Source:GHPage

