- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has threatened to drop Afia Schwar’s son’s bedroom video on the internet if she keeps attacking him in her videos.

The two former best friends turned enemies have been trading insults on the internet for close to three weeks now after Afia Schwar first picked on Nana Tornado and accused him as a vibrant member of the LGBTQ community.

Nana Tornado retaliated to Afia Schwar’s accusations by pinning one of the twin sons of the comedienne as gay.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar’s twin son James Heerdegen is gay and was once caught having sex with one of his mother’s male employees named Richie.

Afia Schwar has crucially dismissed Nana Tornado’s wild claims that her son is gay in a series of self-made videos while Tornado after washing her son clean.

It is at the back of these never-ending insults from Afia Schwar that has angered Nana Tornado to hint at dropping James’ bedroom video.

In this fresh video, Nana Tornado bragged that he has James’ bedroom video and he will be forced to drop it on the internet if Afia Schwar doesn’t end her attacks on him.

Is Afia Schwar’s son truly gay? Does Nana Tornado have his bedroom video? Is Afia Schwar aware her son is gay?

These are the part of the many questions Ghanaians are asking.