GhPageEntertainmentNana Tornado warns Afia Schwar to stop sending people to beg him
Entertainment

Nana Tornado warns Afia Schwar to stop sending people to beg him

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Tornado - James Heerdegen - Afia Schwar
Nana Tornado has dropped a new video on the internet issuing out a strong warning to Afia Schwar after she allegedly sent some people to beg him not to drop her son’s bedroom video.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar should stop wasting her time because he will drop her son’s bedroom video with another man come hook or crook.

The former bestie of the comedienne recounted how he allowed Afia Schwar to insult his innocent mother so now that he has an upper hand over her, he’s going to show her no mercy.

Nana Tornado added that if Afia Schwar refuses to throw in the towel this time around, he would be left with no other option than to drop the video on the internet for the whole world to see how her son James Heerdegen was being screwed in his anus.

Afia Schwar and Nana Tornado resurrected their long-standing beef about a month ago after the mother of three picked on Mzbel for holding a low budget funeral ceremony for her father.

Nana Tornado jumped to Mzbel’s defence because he’s one of her allies therefore it was very necessary for him to show his support.

    Source:GHpage

