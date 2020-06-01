Nana Yaa Brefo now the new Head of News at Angel Fm

Nana Yaa Brefo has joined Angel Fm as earlier predicted after her resignation from Multimedia Group’s Adom FM/TV.

Nana Yaa Brefo’s 10-year stint with Multimedia Group ended a few weeks ago with the ace broadcast journalist taking to her Instagram page to announce her resignation from the media group.

It is unclear as to the reason behind her decision to resign but it is speculated that her decision was necessitated by an interview that seemed to have gone wrong with Nana Ama Mcbrown over the demise of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

She was criticised for being unprofessional and petty for her line of questioning and behaviour during the interview by many social media users.

Nana Yaa Brefo took to her Instagram page to announce her departure and to thank her fans and haters alike for being a part of her journey for the past decade since she has been with the Multimedia Group.

In the past few weeks, many other mainstream radio and Tv presenters have either resigned or been laid off stemming from the fall in media revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nana Yaa Brefo is in the news again following her appointment as the Head of News and Current Affairs at Angel TV.

The Angel Broadcasting Network now boasts of a star studded broadcast team with the likes of Captain Smart,Kofi Adomah,Kojo Dickson, Ohemaa Woyeje, and Nana Yaa Brefo herself all part of its crew.

In a video circulating on social media, these celebrity media brodcast journalists all made their first official appearance at the Angel Fm Studios with each personality introducing themselves.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

We are yet to see the impact these celebrity Tv and radio presenters will have on the Angel Broadcasting Network.