Congratulations are in order for actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang, professionally known as Nana Ama McBrown, as she joins ONUA TV/FM.

McBrown joined Onua TV/FM, owned by Media General, from UTV after her 3-year stint with the station as host of its flagship entertainment program United Showbiz.

Among the growing number of people who have sent out well wishes to McBrown and expressed their excitement after news broke is Nana Yaa Brefo.

The ace radio and TV presenter took to the comments section of a flyer McBrown shared with her followers to announce her move to simply write, “Congrats Nana”.

As you may recall, sometime in 2020 the ace radio and TV presenter at ADOM TV took to her Instagram page to announce that she has parted ways with Multimedia.

This was after she had a little misunderstanding with Mcbrown on her morning show over an issue that reared its ugly head after the death of late Kumawood actor Bishop Benard Nyarko.

At the time, Yaa Brefo did not detail why she resigned from ADOM TV but every reason pointed to the encounter with McBrown.

The issue compelled many people to believe the incident had created animosity between the two. But McBrown on a number of occasions reiterated that there was no bad blood.

Yaa Brefo only recently opened up about the matter in an interview with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, on Mahyease TV Show, where she revealed that she indeed resigned from ADOM TV because after the ugly encounter with McBrown.

“The late actor’s brother insisted on the show that, there was nothing like that. That there was no help from McBrown,” she said.

“Afterwards, it was like Yaa apologise on air. So I asked, for what reason? So Multimedia didn’t want to have issue with McBrown, so they were pushing for an apology from me. But I insisted I didn’t do anything wrong. That’s why I resigned

She later clarified that she holds no form of grudges against Mcbrown despite their heated argument on live TV and being the reason she resigned from ADOM TV.