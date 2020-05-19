Nana Yaa Brefo details what led to her resigning from Multimedia (Video)

Nana Yaa Brefo after parting ways with Multimedia Group after 10 years of active service has for the first time granted an interview with a former co-worker at the same corporation, Kofi TV.

In the hour-long interview, Nana Yaa Brefo discussed on a lot of issues including her resignation and speculation that her infamous interview with Nana Ama McBrown pushed her to resign.

Speaking to Kofi TV, she said Nana Ama Mcbrown has no hand in her resignation from her former job. She revealed that she resigned based on very personal reasons she would in due time open up.

Nana Yaa Brefo added that she holds no grudges with Nana Ama Mcbrown and that she really admires Nana Ama simply because she always gets moved by hard-working women.

She, however, promised that at a time, which is not in the too distant future, she would grant another interview to clear the air and reveal the actual reason.