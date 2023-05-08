Nana Yaa Brefo exposes Mcbrown and Mzgee for buying fake views on Facebook

- Advertisement -

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, she’s much aware that the views we see on the pages of UTV and ONUA TV when Mzgee and Mcbrown are hosting their respective shows.

While venting her disappointment in them, Nana Yaa Brefo submitted that Nana Ama Mcbrown and Mzgee’s fake Facebook views are making them feel and appear useless in the media space.

She additionally explained that with as low as Ghc 120, anyone can buy fake views on Facebook hence Mcbrown and Mzgee shouldn’t raise their shoulders as war heroines.

Nana Yaa Brefo additionally bragged that she made her name the traditional way and not through Facebook and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, UTV’s United Showbiz program garnered over 26k live Facebook streams last Saturday.

