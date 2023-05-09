- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo has fired back at Kevin Talor for earlier insulting and mocking her for being jealous of Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Last weekend, big mouth Kevin Taylor slammed Nana Yaa Brefo over her consistent direct attacks on Nana Ama Mcbrown over the heavy Facebook views she garnered on the maiden edition of her show on ONUA TV.

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, social media views don’t equate to professionalism hence Ghanaians should stop giving Mcbrown accolades.

These comments from Nana Yaa Brefo triggered Kevin Taylor to drop a bombshell on Nana Yaa Brefo.

Speaking on his Loud Silence show, Kevin Taylor hurled heavy insults at Nana Yaa Brefo for supposedly hating on Mcbrown.

Nana Yaa Brefo is pained about the fact that despite spending decades on radio and TV, Mcbrown’s has achieved more success than her.

Kevin Taylor dared Nana Yaa Brefo to try hosting her own show if she’s true;y the big shark she claims to be.

Reacting to these attacks, Nana Yaa Brefo has described Kevin Taylor as a retarded man who’s only skilled at fighting successful women.

Speaking on Angel FM this morning, Nana Yaa Brefo mocked Kevin Taylor for depending on his wife to survive yet he has the mouth to criticize women who are doing well for themselves.

