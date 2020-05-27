- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo’s marriage life and work, seemingly, have not been easy to manage with the female presenter revealing why it is hard for her colleagues to stay married.

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo details what led to her resigning from Multimedia (Video)

Nana Yaa Brefo has been in the headlines recently after her abrupt and shocking departure from Adom TV and for that matter Multimedia.

News of the renowned female presenter resigning has got many industry people talking about what could actually be the reason behind her sudden departure.

Nana Yaa Brefo has blessed our screens and ears with great broadcasting and analyzing skills and it is baffling that Multimedia would lose such an asset in these times.

In a recent interview with Neat FM, she spoke about how she enjoyed every moment while working with Multimedia and she did nothing but give her best.

Also, Nana Yaa Brefo took sometime to reveal why it is so hard for women in her line of work to keep a man because of their tight schedule at work.

She said that ” it is difficult for a husband to tolerate the wife who wakes up at 4am and sometimes doesn’t return home from work for 3 days”.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown speaks on Nana Yaa Brefo’s resignation from Multimedia

Nana Yaa Brefo, who worked with Multimedia for 10 years shared that with her experience she believes that this was the reason why most female presenters find it hard sustaining their marriages.

However, she went on to disclose that she had already landed a new deal and that she was going to return to media work in no time.

She hinted that latest by June she would have made known her new employers. According to some speculations, her next stop will be Angel FM in Accra.