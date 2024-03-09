Nana Yaa Brefo narrates how some “big” people almost poisoned her

- Advertisement -

Onua FM presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo has confirmed that indeed, there are impurities amid purities in Ghana.

The media personality has recounted how she was almost poisoned in Kumasi by people she never thought would do that.

Speaking on Onua FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Nana Yaa Brefo said she attended a funeral ceremony in Kumasi, and had it not been God who intervened, she would have bought her ticket to the land of silence some years ago.

“What Kwadwo is saying is right. The last time I attended a funeral in Kumasi. I will not mention the precise funeral because If I do, those I attended the funeral with will be wondering and I know they know themselves”, she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo stated that hunger made them go to a nearby restaurant to get food to eat, saying that there were three but when they got to the restaurant, they met two people, one being an MP.

She noted that when they were seated and enjoying themselves, she saw that some of her colleagues at Multimedia had come there so she decided to welcome them but when she came back, she realized that the taste of her drink had changed.

Being afraid, Nana Yaa Brefo said she went to the hospital for some checkups before she finally went back to Accra

She has therefore advised Ghanaians to be very careful with whom they confide in and think they cannot do anything bad to them.