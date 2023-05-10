- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo has reacted to Kevin Taylor’s dare to destroy her and Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Late yesterday Kevin Taylor threatened that will use social media to expose what is in Adonko Bitters and make sure it is out of the market giving Dr Kwaku Oteng a 2-week ultimatum to carry out his plans.

Irked Taylor in the video maintained that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”

Reacting to the threats, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed in a short video that she has ended her beef with Kevin Taylor for the obvious reason.

According to her, she has received calls from very important people to cease fire because her back-and-forth banter with Kevin Taylor is useless.

Nana Yaa Brefo described Kevin Taylor as a madman who is trying to make her also appear as a woman.

It’s strongly speculated on social media that it was Dr Kwaku Oteng who made a distress call to Nana Yaa Brefo to end her beef with Kevin Taylor because he’s much aware that the political critic can destroy his business within a twinkling.

Watch the video below to know more…

