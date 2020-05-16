- Advertisement -

Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran tv presenter with Multimedia Group of companies has resigned after 10 years of service to the media company.

Nana Yaa Brefo joined Multimedia Group’s Adom TV in 2010 and has been a pillar in the growth of the Akan speaking TV station.

It comes as a shock to her fans and lovers that she has decided to leave the company in times like this.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Nana Yaa Brefo wrote:

I want to say a very big THANK YOU to MultiMedia and my colleagues. Also want to my fans for the support, really appreciate also thank those who did not like me, you made me grow during my 10 years stay at Multimedia, (Adom TV ). I BOW OUT of Multimedia to follow other dreams. Thank You all for been there. Akpe? #nanayaabrefo

Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Adom TV

It’s unclear what made have led to the decision to resign but netizens are attributing it to her scuffle with Nana Ama Mcbrown on Live TV a few days ago.

Nana Ama Mcbrown called into the show when Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s elder brother was mercilessly attacking her.

Many people have described how Nana Yaa Brefo conducted the interview with Mcbrown and Bishop’s brother as unprofessional.

Even Multimedia has come out to apologize to Nana Ama Mcbrown for the way things turned out when she called unto the show to clarify her relationship with the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Many people believe this may have contributed to why Nana Yaa Brefo decided to resign from the media giant today, Saturday 16th May 2020.