Nana Yaa Brefo opens up on her unsuccessful baby-making attempts

Popular Ghanaian Journalist Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up about her failed numerous attempt at getting pregnant again.

In an interview, the media personality revealed that her several attempts to get pregnant have proved futile.

According to Nana Yaa Brefo, she lost her womb during an unsuccessful surgery at Ridge hospital while pregnant with her second child.

After this sad experience, she has tried other means to get pregnant including In Vitro fertilization (IVF) about six times.

She added that four was successful but she had to terminate it due to some personal reasons.

The media personality further stated that she has considered adoption but she hasn’t had the courage to go through with the process.

“I tried other means to get pregnant and I have tried IVF about six times. Four was successful but the pregnancy was aborted at a point so I am on break now. Aside from the cost, the health complication is a lot so I have relaxed now.

It is the person involved or the eggs you use. I have spoken to the head of social welfare about three times but I haven’t had the courage to proceed. I went to an orphanage for a donation and I have even met two girls but I’m working on something currently and that will determine the next step”, Yaa Brefo explained.