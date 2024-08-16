Nana Yaa granted GHS 100,000 bail in Wyllbee’s murder case

News coming in confirms that Nana Yaa Nyarko, the primary suspect in Wyllbee’s murder case has been granted bail by the Adum High Court.

This ruling follows previous unsuccessful attempts to secure bail from the Akropong Circuit Court.

Nana Yaa’s bail was set at GHS 100,000 with sureties, marking an important moment in the ongoing case that has garnered widespread public attention.

The Adum High Court’s decision also extended to a second accused individual in the case, who was granted bail under the same terms.

However, the court’s ruling was delivered in the absence of Nana Yaa Nyarko.

A precautionary measure that was taken due to the large and potentially hostile crowd that had gathered outside the courthouse.

-- AD --

Concerns for her safety were paramount, leading to this unusual step in the proceedings.

For over a month now, the case has stirred strong emotions online, and the court’s decision to grant bail has added another layer of complexity to the unfolding legal drama.

Despite the bail ruling, the family of the late Wyllbee has expressed their disappointment.

A family representative commented on the proceedings, stating;

“The family is disturbed, but there’s nothing we can do because the law has taken its course. When a person is granted bail, it doesn’t mean they are free.”