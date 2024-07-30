Nana Yaa’s Lawyer secretly goes to High Court to beg for the release of his client over Nana Yaw’s death

Despite being denied bail yesterday, Kooko has alleged during an appearance in the studious of GhPage that Nana Yaa’s lawyer wants to outsmart Nana Yaw’s family.

According to Kooko who spoke with with energy and enthusiasm, Nana Yaa’s lawyer rushed to Kumasi High Court earlier this morning to beg for the release of her client.

As explained by Kooko, the Akropong Circuit Court scheduled 11th August as the next appearance date for Nana Yaa hence he finds it shocking that Nana Yaa’s lawyer wants to outwit them.

Kooko also disclosed that Nana Yaa was denied bail because the police are still on a manhunt for the accomplices who joined hands with Nana Yaa to lynch Nana Yaw to death.

