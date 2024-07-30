type here...
Nana Yaw caused his death by going to sleep inside Nana Yaa’s house – Oboy Siki argues (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Yaw caused his own death by going to sleep inside Nana Yaa's house - Oboy Siki argues

Highly opinionated Oboy Siki has argued that the late Nana Yaw caused his death by travelling from Accra to spend some days inside Nana Yaa’s apartment.

According to Oboy Siki, no sensible man will choose to spend a single night inside his girlfriend’s apartment.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Oboy Siki blamed Nana Yaw for cutting his own life short and also added that his death isn’t painful.

As stated by Oboy Siki, men should be wary of spending the night inside their girlfriend’s apartment because most ladies have more than two lovers.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Nana Yaa, the married woman implicated in the alleged lynching of musician Wyllbee, has been denied bail by the Akropong District Court.

As confirmed, Nana Yaa along with several alleged accomplices are currently held by police in connection with Wyllbee’s death.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Wyllbee’s death captured national attention after details of how he tragically passed away emerged online. – READ THE FULL STORY HERE

