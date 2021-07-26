- Advertisement -

The ex-wife of radio presenter Nana Yaw Sarfoh has come out and opened up on why she left their marriage and subsequently filed for their divorce.

It would be remembered that some weeks ago the former Vision one presenter on radio narrated his sad story stating that his wife left him after he had hit the lowest point of his life because he couldn’t cater for his family.

As the saying goes that there are always two sides to a story, the wife of the presenter has told her side story in a comment section of a post where her husband was interviewed.

The ex-wife identified as Janet Owusu explained that she left the marriage because she was tired of all the abuses the now Kingdom FM presenter was subjecting her to.

According to her, after Nana Yaw Sarfoh got all that he wanted from her, he then started abusing her because he was now taking orders from one woman she mentioned as SO herbal.

Read her full post below:

Janet Owusu