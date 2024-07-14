Nana Yaw was a thief and my wife had nothing to do with him – Nana Yaa’s husband speaks (Video)

The abroad-based husband of Nana Yaa has spoken for the first time and according to him, his wife had nothing to do with Nana Yaw.

According to the husband in an exclusive interview, his wife was not in any romantic affair with Nana Yaw as earlier speculated in the media.

In the course of the interview, Kingsley emphatically stated that Nana Yaw was an armed robber who stormed his family’s house to steal but unfortunately got caught.

As alleged by the husband, Nana Yaw first threatened to murder his mother and wife while he was trying to break into their rooms.

Backstory

Sowutuom-based upcoming musician Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbeemusic has been lynched to death at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at his girlfriend’s residence.

According to reports, the deceased travelled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who unknown to him, was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws.

The family stated that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey.

However, around 1 am on Friday, the deceased allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.