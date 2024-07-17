type here...
GhPageNewsNana Yaw's death is painful but dating a married woman is a...
News

Nana Yaw’s death is painful but dating a married woman is a big NO – Rashad states (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Yaw's death is painful but dating a married woman is a big NO - Rashad states (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has expressed his condolences to Nana Yaw’s family.

And also shared his perspective on the tragic death of the young musician during the most recent episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour Show.

Rashad began by empathizing with the family of the deceased, acknowledging the profound loss they have suffered.

He remarked on the untimely and painful death of the talented musician, highlighting Nana Yaw’s potential and the promise his future held.

“It’s quite unfortunate that Nana Yaw’s life was cut short. He was promising and full of life” – Rashad stated, emphasizing the collective loss experienced by Ghana at large.

Akwaboah's family should immediately summon Apostle Amoako Salifu - Rashad fires (Video)

However, Rashad did not shy away from addressing the controversial circumstances surrounding Nana Yaw’s death.

He strongly condemned Nana Yaw’s affair with Nana Yaa, who is a married woman.

-- AD --

Rashad’s stance was clear: That is, engaging in romantic relationships with married women is unacceptable.

“It’s a big NO for a guy to share romantic ties with a married woman,” Rashad firmly stated.

He also used the opportunity to advise other young men who might be secretly dating married women.

He cautioned against such relationships, stressing the moral and societal implications.

Rashad’s comments have sparked discussions among his audience and the wider public, drawing attention to both the tragic loss of a promising musician and the ethical considerations of relationships involving married individuals.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.5mph
20 %
Wed
77 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways