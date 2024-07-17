Nana Yaw’s death is painful but dating a married woman is a big NO – Rashad states (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has expressed his condolences to Nana Yaw’s family.

And also shared his perspective on the tragic death of the young musician during the most recent episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour Show.

Rashad began by empathizing with the family of the deceased, acknowledging the profound loss they have suffered.

He remarked on the untimely and painful death of the talented musician, highlighting Nana Yaw’s potential and the promise his future held.

“It’s quite unfortunate that Nana Yaw’s life was cut short. He was promising and full of life” – Rashad stated, emphasizing the collective loss experienced by Ghana at large.

However, Rashad did not shy away from addressing the controversial circumstances surrounding Nana Yaw’s death.

He strongly condemned Nana Yaw’s affair with Nana Yaa, who is a married woman.

Rashad’s stance was clear: That is, engaging in romantic relationships with married women is unacceptable.

“It’s a big NO for a guy to share romantic ties with a married woman,” Rashad firmly stated.

He also used the opportunity to advise other young men who might be secretly dating married women.

He cautioned against such relationships, stressing the moral and societal implications.

Rashad’s comments have sparked discussions among his audience and the wider public, drawing attention to both the tragic loss of a promising musician and the ethical considerations of relationships involving married individuals.