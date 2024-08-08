Nana Yaw’s ‘saman’ is after me – Guy who joined the mob to lynch musician to death runs to pastor for protection

A young guy who was part of the mob who lynched musician Wyllbee Music to death has run to his pastor for spiritual protection.

According to the young man, he only kicked Nana Yaw with his leg when the mob was lynching him.

As confirmed by the young man, he’s now having sleepless nights because Nana Yaw’s ‘Saman’ is after him.

Nana-Yaa-and-Willbee

As stated by the young man, Nana Yaw’s ‘saman’ has been troubling him for the past few weeks now.

While narrating his ordeal, his pastor also alleged that Nana Yaw’s family has sent people to Benin and Northern Region to avenge their son’s death.

The pastor also claimed that Nana Yaw slept with Nana Yaa twice before his demise.