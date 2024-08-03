Nana Yaw’s “saman” working as one of his kiillers ends it all – Video

type here...
According to trending reports on social media, one of the many people who lynched Nana Yaw to death has ended it all.

This information was shared on social media by a resident in Tanoso where the tragic incident.

As stated by the Tanoso resident, the guy chose to end it all because Nana Yaw’s saman had been tormenting him.

It’s suspected that Nana Yaw’s ‘saman’ is working to bring all his kiillers to book.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa is still in police custody after her second court appearance where she was denied bail.

Background

Sowutuom-based up-and-coming musician Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbee, was lynched at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while staying overnight at his girlfriend’s residence.

According to confirmed reports, the deceased travelled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws, unknown to him.

The family stated that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024, the deceased allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was spotted by some occupants of the compound house, who confronted him, suspecting him to be a thief.

Reportedly, the deceased explained that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage.

This escalated the situation, as occupants of the house alerted neighbours that they had caught a thief, leading to the deceased being brutally beaten.

