Nana Yeboah And Oboy Siki Have Threatened Me To Remove Their Names From My Song- Young Chorus

By Mzta Churchill
Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Young Chorus has revealed that Kumawood actors, Oboy Siki and Nana Yeboah have threatened him to remove their names from his new song, “Enfabida”.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, Young Chorus shockingly stated categorically that he is going through emotional trauma.

He claims the intention behind his new song was to enhance his creative skills, however, the song was taken from a myopic view, instead of from a panoramic view.

According to him, the mentioning of names of industry players such as Nana Yeboah and Oboy Siki has caused him more trouble than he expected.

He noted that following the release of the song, Nana Yeboah and Oboy Siki have reached out to him to remove their names from the song or face their wrath.

When asked about his plans, he disclosed that for the song, the aforementioned names can’t be removed, however, his management is still in talks with the personalities involved to ensure that everything is solved amicably.

Thursday, November 14, 2024
