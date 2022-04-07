type here...
Nana Yeboah blasts Nana Addo over E-Levy
Entertainment

Nana Yeboah blasts Nana Addo over E-Levy

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Yeboah - Nana Ado
Kumawood actor and YouTuber, Nana Yeboah has gone very rogue on Nana Addo over the impmentation of the infamous E-Levy.

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV, Nana Yeboah expressed his disappointment in Nana Addo for thinking less about the poor Ghanaian who is struggling to make earns meet.

He further went on to state that, the E-levy is very senseless form of taxing because the government (Nana Addo) has failed to employ a lot of the youths but he wants to the small money they make from their own means.

In the course of the interview, Nana Yebaoh additionally sworn that it will be over his dead body to vote in 2024 because he has come to the realization the politicians are very wicked and big time liars.

In his won words;

After many years of voting, both the present and former administrations have failed to build Ghana and deliver their countless promises.”

I drained my Mobile Money wallet and then cancelled my MOMO account owing to the E-Levy,”

The government has failed to hire me, but it wants to tax me if someone pays me cash or through Mobile Money.

“The government and its appointees robbed impoverished Ghanaians; God would not be merciful on judgement day.

Our leaders are the cause of all the challenges Ghanaians face. The government buys brand new automobiles every year to squander taxpayers’ money”

“I would sooner chop off my hands than vote in the 2024 general elections even if everything doesn’t go my way, I’ll become sick before the elections”

    Source:GHpage

