Kumawood actor, Nana Yabpah has taken his beef with Nana Agradaa to a different level and has disclosed that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Recall that after Nana Agradaa claimed during a sermon that juju killed Christian Atsu – Ghanaians inclining Nana Yeboah launched an attack on the supposed repented fetish priest.

In a video which went viral on social media just a few days ago – Nana Yeboah whose known to have a sharp mouth tore Nana Agradaa into pieces with heavy insults.

As claimed by Nana Yeboah, Evangelist Mama Pat is mentally unwell reason behind her attack on late Atsu.

READ ALSO: Nana Yeboah insults Nana Agradaa over her comments on Atsu’s death

He used other unprintable words to describe the Televangelist in an attempt to register his utmost disdain at her for spewing such nonsense.

Alot of Ghanaians hurriedly threw their weight behind Nana Yeboah because of the loathe they have for Nana Agradaa.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afrer Nana Yeboah attacked Nana Agradaa, the leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel also replied back in a more fericious manner.

According to Nana Agradaa, Nana Yeboah is a fool to attack her becadue she never made those distatsrful cpomments about Christian Atsu.

As lied in a video she later shared on social media – Nana Agradaaa accused one of her junior pastors of editing the video just to get likes on social media at the deteriment of her reputation.

She additionally called on all Ghanaian to ignore her ‘edited’ video of Christian Atsu.

READ ALSO: Evangelist Addai blames Sulley Muntari for Christian Atsu’s death

Unforgiving Nana Yeboah has fired back at Nana Agradaa once again, in a short clip which has being spotted online, he can be seen in funeral clothes mourning and calling on God to bring Atsu back to life and take Nana Agradaa instead.

This video has received massive reactions on the internet and it seems alot of Ghanains seem to agree with him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu died a painful but beautiful death as a hero – Rev Obofour