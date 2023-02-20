Nana Yeboah insults Nana Agradaa over her comments on Atsu’s death

- Advertisement -

Nana Yeboah has joined angry Ghanaians and sharply replied to Nana Agradaa following her comments on Christian Atsu’s painful passing.

Speaking to her congregation last Sunday, Nana Agradaa claimed that Christian Atsu is responsible for his own death because he failed to worship God in truth and in spirit.

According to Nana Agradaa, if Atsu had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

The fast-trending video has angered many Ghanaians who are in a state of mourning the late football star and philanthropist.

Nana Agradaa went on to say that it’s very usual for footballers to go for fetish, black magic and other sources of power to protect themselves. There if Atsu really had God, he would have saved him.

She ended her submissions by categorically stating that she’s not afraid of the attacks from Ghanaians who will come at her for stating the obvious truth.

Reacting to Agradaa’s unsympathetic comments, Movie Actor Nana Yeboah has expressed his total disappointment at the Leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel, Nana Agradaa.

He used some unprintable words to describe the Televangelist in an attempt to register his utmost disdain at her for spewing such nonsense.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW