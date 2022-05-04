type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Yeboah starts a fresh beef with Afia Schwar (Video)
Entertainment

Nana Yeboah starts a fresh beef with Afia Schwar (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Nana Yeboah
- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah has started a fresh beef with our very own trouble maker Afia Schwar who has beefed with almost everyone in the showbiz industry.

A short recorded self-made video from the camp of Nana Yeboah shows how he poured his anger on the mother of three by raining heavy insults on her.

According to Nana Yeboah, it’s past time we push sense into Afia Schwar’s big and empty head because she has been fooling on the internet for a very long time now.

Nana Yeboah also addressed Afia Scwhar’s consistent scathy attacks on other female celebrities who would always be minding their businesses until Afia punches them.

The angry actor described Afia Schwar as a very ugly woman who’s not fit to attack others over their looks because she’s unattractive in the first place.

Afia Schwar will obviously reply to Nana Yeboah’s insults with more damaging and disheartening words.

As we all know, Nana Yeboah is a savage king and his next video will be epic!

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 4, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News