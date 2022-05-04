- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah has started a fresh beef with our very own trouble maker Afia Schwar who has beefed with almost everyone in the showbiz industry.

A short recorded self-made video from the camp of Nana Yeboah shows how he poured his anger on the mother of three by raining heavy insults on her.

According to Nana Yeboah, it’s past time we push sense into Afia Schwar’s big and empty head because she has been fooling on the internet for a very long time now.

Nana Yeboah also addressed Afia Scwhar’s consistent scathy attacks on other female celebrities who would always be minding their businesses until Afia punches them.

The angry actor described Afia Schwar as a very ugly woman who’s not fit to attack others over their looks because she’s unattractive in the first place.

Afia Schwar will obviously reply to Nana Yeboah’s insults with more damaging and disheartening words.

As we all know, Nana Yeboah is a savage king and his next video will be epic!