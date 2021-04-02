I enjoyed the act – Naomi Gold details her act with Counsellor Lutterodt live on UTV

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Bikini model, actress and singer Naomi Kabutey who is popularly known as Naomi Gold has given a full account of what really happened when she was allegedly fingered on live TV.

The rising model made headlines across Ghana last week after she was used as an illustration by Popular marriage counsellor Lutterodt on TV about how to make love.

After the program which was live on TV, the young actress refuted claims that she was actually touched by the controversial relationship coach but in a recent interview she conceded the fact though she was not fingered the relationship coach played around her private part which she did enjoy.

“I wasn’t fingered. It was lies. I was wearing a pant and his hand was like this. He touched it, it’s my job but his finger can’t go and touch my private part. His hand did not touch my ‘skin’ but it touched my pant. If he touched my clit like extra money ooh.” Naomi Gold told said in an interview with BrownGh.

When quizzed whether she enjoyed what Counsellor Lutterodt was doing with her she revealed that she really loved it when he was caressing her.

“I’m enjoying the show. I enjoyed the ‘act’ but not the one he was ‘touching’ my pant but I love it when he was caressing me. I didn’t cum.I wasn’t. I control myself when it comes to that. In this kind of industry, you can go and meet some people like say in a movie, I can do a ‘romance’ scene, I can kiss but it does not mean I will get wet.I can control myself because I’m a woman and I’m not that kind of sex type but if you touched me like that am okay but if I don’t want it, I don’t want it. It wasn’t true that Counsellor Lutterodt fingered me and I didn’t cum”

She disclosed that for her the places on her body that turns her on are her neck and her ears. “My ears and my neck, that is where my feelings are. I just like to be real, I don’t like to be fake. I prefer being honest. This is it. Accept me for who I am.” She added.