I earn GHC20,000 a month – Counsellor Lutterodt’s Naomi Gold Campbell (Video)

Fast-rising Ghanaian based model Naomi Gold who was recently reported to be fingered by controversial marriage counsellor Lutterodt on live TV has revealed that she makes 20,000 cedis every month.

In a tell it all interview with Ghpage TV, the model made some shocking revelations about herself narrating how her work earn her close to $5000 every month.

Naomi Gold divulged in the exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad that she has dated a number of Sugar daddies in her life.

According to the young and beautiful model, she goes into those relationships with no intention of settling down.

She revealed that she has come to understand how most men are thus only goes into such relationships for the fun of it.

Asked whether she is currently single or going out with someone, the model indicated that she is currently single.

Quizzed as to how she cope with being single especially when she is honey, Naomi Gold was quick to retort that she pays Ashawo boys to sleep with her if the need arise.

She made more intriguing revelations.

Watch full interview below;

Naomi Gold became the talk of the town in Ghana last month when she boldly allowed herself to be used to experiment in making love live on UTV in a program hosted by Vicky Zugah.

Relationship coach Counsellor Lutterodt manoeuvred his ways to finger Naomi Gold when he was educating adults on the chemistry of making love live on the show.

Ever since appearing on the show, she has gotten all the attention she deserves and has been making appearances on other platforms.

After the famous act on TV, though the model in various interviews has denied that the Counsellor put his finger in her private part, she has conceded the fact that she really enjoyed what Counsellor Lutterodt was doing between her thighs.