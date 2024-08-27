According to him, Napo had a misunderstanding with someone who happened to be a Northerner things got out of hand and made Napo slap the said person.

The Northener who didn’t want to slap him back cursed him and surprisingly the curse worked on him and left him bedridden for some time and almost gave him a stroke.

Kevin tagged Napo as a ‘Walking Dead’ and an alcoholic, and that looks “shrunken”.

He on his show threw shots at Napo by saying he now looks like someone selling pestiles.

“If you look at Napo nowadays, he looks like someone selling pestles. Take a good look at him, or something worse might happen to him,” he said.

This comment from Kevin Taylor comes after a photo of Napo looking slim and pale surfaced online after his boss and Presidential candidate Dr Bawumia’s encounter with the media last Sunday.

Watch the video below: