Politics

Napo Asks Ghanaians To Vote For John Mahama

By Mzta Churchill
The vice president to Dr. Bawumia, Napo has asked Ghanaians to support his opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after Napo visited one of the constituencies to campaign for himself and the NPP at large.

Whilst speaking during the campaign, Napo asked Ghanaians to vote for John Dramani Mahama.

He held the hand of Mr. Robbert, the aspiring MP on the ticket of the NPP in that constituency, and asked Ghanaians to support him and John Mahama.

This is not the first time the NPP has campaigned for their opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

