NAPO eats the humble pie; Apologises for his demeaning comments about Nkrumah

NPP’s vice presidential candidate for the 2024s general elections, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has apologised for his demeaning comments about Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

As we all know, NAPO made a bad name for himself during his official unveiling in Kumasi.

At the rally grounds on Tuesday, July 9, shortly after he was unveiled as running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer Dr Bawumiah.

NAPO addressed party supporters and praised the NPP’s achievement as the best under any government Ghana has had.

He said that no President including Dr Kwame Nkrumah has yet to develop Ghana better than President Akufo-Addo.

“I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo.



“I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo,” – He said in Twi at his official unveiling event at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024.

This statement sparked serious debate and reactions among Ghanaians, especially those who hold Dr. Nkrumah in high esteem as one of the greatest presidents Ghana has ever had.

Upon sober reflection, he has apologised and according to him, he didn’t mean to denigrate Nkrumah’s enviable legacy.