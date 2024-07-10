NAPO soils his name with a first public speech during his unveiling as Bawumiah’s running mate

The Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh alias NAPO has made a bad name for himself during his official unveiling in Kumasi.

NAPO, at the rally grounds on Tuesday, July 9 shortly after he was unveiled as running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer Dr Bawumiah addressed party supporters and praised the NPP’s achievement as the best under any government Ghana has had.

He said the no President including Dr Kwame Nkrumah has yet to develop Ghana better than President Akufo-Addo.



“I can boldly say that if the history of Ghana is told from 1957, we have never had a president that has helped Ghana more than Nana Akufo-Addo.



“I mean from 1957, even including your Kwame Nkrumah, none of them has protected Ghana and developed the country more than Nana Akufo-Addo,” – He said in Twi at his official unveiling event at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on July 9, 2024.

This statement has sparked serious debate and reactions among Ghanaians, especially those who hold Dr. Nkrumah in high esteem as one of the greatest presidents Ghana has ever had.

NAPO’s remarks have added to the perception that he is arrogant. People have said that only an arrogant individual would make such statements in public.

“How can you compare a pacesetter to someone who is leveraging a foundation built by a great leader?” This is the question that keeps coming up.

NAPO has tarnished his reputation and made himself unpopular with just one remark. Ghanaians, including members of the NPP, are not happy with him.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting historical figures who have contributed significantly to the nation.

It also spotlights the need for political figures to be mindful of their words and the impact they can have on public opinion.