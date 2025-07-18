type here...
Politics

Napo maame tw3- NDC macho man insults Napo

By Mzta Churchill

A fearless NDC macho man has bathed former Member of Parliament, Dr. Mathew Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Napo with insults.

The macho man who doubles as a blogger has said that he among other macho men sacrificed everything apart from the love they willingly gave the former MP.

He noted that he almost lost his life in his fight and attempt to bring Napo to power some years ago.

He bragged that, had it not been them, the former MP could never have had his name in the history of Ghana as far as MPs are concerned.

However, after all their efforts, the macho man stated that the former Member of Parliament turned their back on them for reasons best known to him.

He noted that, they tried their best to treach out to the former MP so that he could get them job, and in the end, they could also have a cash flow.

Surprisingly enough, the macho man claims Napo did not teach them how to fish, nor did he fish for them.

Out of bitter, the macho man insulted Napo and the NPP at large.

