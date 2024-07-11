I Stand By My Words – NAPO replies to Captain Smart over Nkrumah’s comments

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the presidential running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended his statement that no Ghanaian president has achieved as much success as President Akufo-Addo.

Napo’s praise of Nana Addo on Tuesday, July 9, sparked controversy, with some political groups demanding a retraction and apology for comparing the current president to Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Napo made this statement during his inauguration as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP ticket.

According to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, the truth is that Akufo-Addo has been the most successful president in terms of development since independence.

A day after sparking the controversy and in his first comments following the widespread disapproval of his claim, he insisted it was the truth.

During a courtesy call on Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Omanhene of Wasa Amenfi Traditional Area at Wassa Akropong in the Western North Region, Napo reiterated his claim that not even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah comes close to Akufo-Addo in terms of development.

He explained that it is now a characteristic of Ghanaian politics that those who speak the truth are labeled disrespectful, while those who lie are praised.

According to Napo, he had long wished to visit Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim and felt it was divine that he finally had the opportunity to do so.

He recalled his inauguration on Tuesday and thanked the chief for his prayers and support.

Napo also emphasized the critical need to reintegrate chiefs into Ghanaian politics in ways that recognize their traditional authority and roles. He clarified that this call was not to invite chiefs into partisan politics but to acknowledge the authority of chiefs in national and local administration.

He said Dr. Bawumia believes that chiefs should be recognized as new development partners, working alongside political authorities.

Napo also introduced the NPP parliamentary candidate for Wasa Amenfi, Ernest Acheampong, and asked for Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim’s prayers and support for him.