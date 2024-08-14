NAPO under fire again for ‘disrespecting’ late Atta Mills – Video

Recall that recently, the current running mate for Dr Bawumia was severely chided over his controversial comments about Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

During his unveiling in Kumasi, NAPO firmly stated that no President in Ghana’s history including former President Nkrumah had performed better than President Akufo-Addo.

His comments generated massive backlash from the majority of the public which forced him to apologise in the subsequent days.

Well, NAPO has made another blunder while speaking to a section of NPP stalwarts.

While addressing his party members, NAPO restored to revering all the ex-presidents until it got to the late Atta Mill’s turn.

According to Ghanaians who have come across the video, using “Baako na owu y3” to describe the Late President Mills is so disrespectful.

-- AD --

Netizens Reactions…

Yaw Abban – this man don’t know how to talk one bit, Kumasi boy paa nah gyimie ahy3 ne ma saa no

@Rich99thekid – No sense And someone is expecting me to vote for this man smh

@pekay00 – Bawumiah himself has regretted choosing him as vice president. Hmmm Ghana