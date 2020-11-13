type here...
Nas blessed me with a verse minutes after meeting him outside a bathroom- Davido

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Davido Nas
Davido Nas
Davido told the story of how he was able to land a huge collaboration with American rap legend Nas. 

Davido just released his long awaited “A Better Time” tape which is his third official studio album with a number of eye-popping features on it.

The album has big international collaborations with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Young Thug and Sho Madjozi all featuring on it.

In a particularly legendary collaboration, Davido has American rap legend Nas on track 14 dubbed Birthday Cake.

The Nigerian superstar explaining how they both linked up for the song in an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra said that he met Nas at record producer Hit-Boy’s studio.

He disclosed that upon a visit to Los Angeles, Hit-Boy hit him up and asked that he came to the studio to get some work in.

While recording with the producer he left for the bathroom to take a leak only to meet the legendary Nas while washing his hands.

Davido said that upon meeting Nas they both said their hellos and headed back to the studio to continue recording only for Nas to walk into their session bumping his head to the music they were cooking.

“It was just surreal. I just went to the bathroom and had seen him. And I just went back to the studio and recorded. I look behind me I just see Nas come to the studio and he’s bumping his head”, Davido said.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He added that he went for it and asked for a verse only for the rapper to say yes.

Apparently, Nas’ verse was done in 15 minutes and they met later and shot the video for the song 2 weeks later.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The Nigerian singer and songwriter expressed how grateful he was to Nas for blessing him with such a timeless moment.

Davido admitted that he was just lucky to have met Nas at that point and to have been able to make magic with him on the song.

