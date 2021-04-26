Natalie Fort joins Gh One TV from TV3

- Advertisement -

Natalie Ofosua Twum known by many on the screens as Natalie Fort is a news anchor and a Ghanaian television personality.

Natalie Fort, formerly with TV3, has joined GhOne TV, a subsidiary of Excellence In Broadcasting -EIB Network.

The astute media personality in an introductory video to this effect was confident of a better stay at GhOne TV.

She maintained that there is time for everything and when the time is right, passion and purpose collide for a legacy to be formed.



Natalie Fort had resigned from the media firm effective April 5, 2021.

In a post on her Facebook page, she expressed her gratitude to her former employers (Media General) for the years she spent there.

Fort, according to her, in a post described her 4 years with TV3 as ‘incredible’ stating that she has learned from an experienced team at the firm during those years.

She wrote; “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the management of Media General for an incredible 4 years with the firm.

I am grateful for the platform to kickstart my media journey, the opportunities granted behave been transformative; and to my colleagues, I’m honoured to have learned from such an experienced team. The memories will forever remain with me.”

She joins the likes or Serwaa Amihere, Lantam Papanko, Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman etc on the news desk.