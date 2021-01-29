type here...
Nathalie Yamb the alleged side chick of JJ Rawlings breaks silence after his burial

By Qwame Benedict
Nathalie Yamb and JJ Rawlings
One of the first names to come out after the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings is Nathalie Yamb.

It’s said that Nathalie is an international political activist and happens to be the secret girlfriend of the late president.

Some sources have also stated that their relationship has led to her given birth to a son who has been identified as Malik.

The political analyst who is based outside Ghana flew into the country to participate in the burial and final funeral rites of her ‘boyfriend’.

Some few hours after the burial of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Nathalie took to her social media page to thank all those who made the burial a success.

Her post reads: “Thank you to the State, the Armed Forces, the Family and the People of Ghana for giving Jerry the send-off he deserved. He was larger than life. May he rest in power and watch over us as we keep his legacy alive: the sacralisation of justice, freedom, accountability and patriotism, and the fight to desanctify power and send it back to where it really belongs: to the people. If we want to teach African children about leadership, then we only need to show them the picture and tell them the story of Jeremiah John Rawlings. #rawlingsgoeshome#jerryrawlings#myhero#thelegendliveson#nathalieyamb#ladamedesochi#expelledbyouattara#africa“

See screenshot of her post below:

Nathalie Yamb screenshot

