type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNational Cathedral will boost tourism in Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Entertainment

National Cathedral will boost tourism in Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy-Agyapong and National Cathedral
Kennedy-Agyapong and National Cathedral
- Advertisement -

NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has added his voice to the ongoing debate about the National Cathedral.

The MP supports the idea of using public funds to build the Cathedral despite the President’s promise to God to make him a place of worship.

According to him, this Cathedral is a nice idea and it must be accomplished even though the country is in an economic crisis.

The politician mentioned that the cathedral is going to be of huge investment to the country when it’s completed and therefore is calling on Ghanaians to allow public funds to build it.

Also Read: Not building the National Catherdral would be a disgrace – Okyenhene

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the MP who dreams of winning the NPP primaries and leading them to election 2024 as their presidential candidate insisted that Ghanaians should forget about the cost involved.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong concluded that the Cathedral will promote tourism and bring in huge revenue when completed.

Watch the video below:

Millions of Ghanaian cedis have already been spent on it by the government because private donations are insufficient.

Even though the nation is in financial trouble, the government has set aside 80 million Ghanaian cedis for the National Cathedral in the budget for 2023.

The majority of Parliament supports its President, despite the minority’s opposition to the granting of 80 million dollars to the cathedral.

Read More: National Cathedral: The hardship in Ghana should not stop you from donating – Joyce Aryee

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 24, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    61 %
    1.3mph
    97 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News