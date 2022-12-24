- Advertisement -

NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has added his voice to the ongoing debate about the National Cathedral.

The MP supports the idea of using public funds to build the Cathedral despite the President’s promise to God to make him a place of worship.

According to him, this Cathedral is a nice idea and it must be accomplished even though the country is in an economic crisis.

The politician mentioned that the cathedral is going to be of huge investment to the country when it’s completed and therefore is calling on Ghanaians to allow public funds to build it.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the MP who dreams of winning the NPP primaries and leading them to election 2024 as their presidential candidate insisted that Ghanaians should forget about the cost involved.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong concluded that the Cathedral will promote tourism and bring in huge revenue when completed.

Millions of Ghanaian cedis have already been spent on it by the government because private donations are insufficient.

Even though the nation is in financial trouble, the government has set aside 80 million Ghanaian cedis for the National Cathedral in the budget for 2023.

The majority of Parliament supports its President, despite the minority’s opposition to the granting of 80 million dollars to the cathedral.

