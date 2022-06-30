National Cathedral: List of churches and how much they have donated

- Advertisement -

Churches in Ghana have donated more than GH2.2M towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The Chuch of Pentecost Ghana is the highest donor with close to GHC1.5M donated towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The Church of Pentecost has donated GH¢700,000, the Church of Pentecost Headquarters has donated GH¢200,000 and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters) has donated GH¢500,000.

Other major donations by other churches include a GH¢100,000 by Christian Action Faith Ministry, the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church, Christ Apostolic Church International, the Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso and the Methodist Church Ghana.

The following churches have donated GH¢200,000 towards the building of the National Cathedral: Southern Ghana Union of SDA, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Action Chapel International.

Below is the full list of churches and how much they have donated…

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has mobilized GH¢31.7M in donations towards the building of the National Cathedral.