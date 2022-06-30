type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNational Cathedral: List of churches and how much they have donated
News

National Cathedral: List of churches and how much they have donated

By Albert
National Cathedral: List of churches and how much they have donated
- Advertisement -

Churches in Ghana have donated more than GH2.2M towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The Chuch of Pentecost Ghana is the highest donor with close to GHC1.5M donated towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The Church of Pentecost has donated GH¢700,000, the Church of Pentecost Headquarters has donated GH¢200,000 and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters) has donated GH¢500,000.

Other major donations by other churches include a GH¢100,000 by Christian Action Faith Ministry, the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church, Christ Apostolic Church International, the Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso and the Methodist Church Ghana.

The following churches have donated GH¢200,000 towards the building of the National Cathedral: Southern Ghana Union of SDA, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Action Chapel International.

Below is the full list of churches and how much they have donated…

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has mobilized GH¢31.7M in donations towards the building of the National Cathedral.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 30, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    73.7 ° F
    73.7 °
    73.7 °
    93 %
    1.9mph
    100 %
    Thu
    74 °
    Fri
    76 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News